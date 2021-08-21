Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Korn Ferry worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.