Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.