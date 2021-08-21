Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
