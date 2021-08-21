Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

