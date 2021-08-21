Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,333. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.