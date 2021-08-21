KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Sells $5,995,003.68 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $5,995,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNBE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

