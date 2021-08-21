KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $68,065,962.72 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KNBE stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

