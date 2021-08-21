Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.15 Million

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $68.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $277.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.67 million, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $284.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 688,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.