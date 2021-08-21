Kind Ads Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $70,567.87 and $24.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

