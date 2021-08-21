Kimberly Decarlis Sells 1,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 161,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,667. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

