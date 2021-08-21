KeyCorp Weighs in on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

PLYM stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

