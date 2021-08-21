Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

