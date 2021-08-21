Key Financial Inc Invests $64,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

