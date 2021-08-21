Key Financial Inc Buys New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.