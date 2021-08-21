Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 59.8% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 340.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 648.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $69.50 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

