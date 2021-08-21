Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

MPC opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

