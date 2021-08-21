Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 87 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

