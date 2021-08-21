Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 436 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,256,000 after buying an additional 401,261 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,646,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 270,371 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE:WORK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.