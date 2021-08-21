Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $785,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

