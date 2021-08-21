Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

