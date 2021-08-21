Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.