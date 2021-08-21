Kelly Services (KELYB) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) is one of 29 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kelly Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kelly Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services Competitors 211 759 958 28 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Kelly Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kelly Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kelly Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $4.52 billion -$72.00 million N/A Kelly Services Competitors $3.18 billion $21.81 million 25.41

Kelly Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.89% 4.37% 2.04% Kelly Services Competitors 6.72% 28.16% 7.09%

Risk and Volatility

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kelly Services rivals beat Kelly Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The Global Talent Solutions segment offers outsourcing, consulting, and centrally delivered staffing business. The International Staffing segment relates to branch-delivered staffing business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, as well as in the Asia Pacific. The company was founded by William Russell Kelly on October 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

