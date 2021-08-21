Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 415,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,428,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

