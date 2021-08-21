Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $571,560.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96.

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89.

Shares of KRTX opened at $106.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.05. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.