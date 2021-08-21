Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.26. 484,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

