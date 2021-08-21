Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.