Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Kaman posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KAMN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 112,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

