Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,370 by Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,801 ($88.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,396.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

