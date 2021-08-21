JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $16.32 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $676,969.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,559,821 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

