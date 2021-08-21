JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,413,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $997,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

