JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $111.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.