JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $197.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 220,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

