JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.