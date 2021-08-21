JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock opened at €70.26 ($82.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.60. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.