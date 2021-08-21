JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82.

