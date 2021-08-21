Joseph J. Sarret Buys 20,000 Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Joseph J. Sarret acquired 20,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26. CohBar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.74.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CohBar by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CohBar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

