Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

