John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,280 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $78,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $7,819.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

BFI opened at $9.79 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.