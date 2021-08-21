John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,280 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $78,260.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $7,819.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52.
- On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $360,243.67.
- On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.
BFI opened at $9.79 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
