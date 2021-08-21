JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -85.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.