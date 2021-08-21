JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.44.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

