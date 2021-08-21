Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.00.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

