Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of SGRY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

