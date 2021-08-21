Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $41.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after acquiring an additional 251,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

