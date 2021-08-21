Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

JAGX stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 933,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.