Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

