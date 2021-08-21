J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.
Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $147.35.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.