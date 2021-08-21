J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $147.35.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

