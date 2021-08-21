J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. 256,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,430. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

