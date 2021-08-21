J Joel Quadracci Acquires 2,840 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

