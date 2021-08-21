IVERIC bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,349 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.