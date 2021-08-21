Ispolink 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ispolink has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

