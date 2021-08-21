iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 536,240 shares.The stock last traded at $82.89 and had previously closed at $83.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after buying an additional 99,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

